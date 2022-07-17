Show You Care
Some clouds and showers Sunday morning followed by afternoon sunshine

Some clouds and showers Sunday morning followed by afternoon sunshine
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to clouds outside the window across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. You won’t need a jacket or sweater as you head out for church or the store. Even though we’re starting Sunday with a gray sky, we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and early evening, but most will stay dry.

Get ready for a hot and humid work week, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

