Settle in for hot and mostly dry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re facing an extended stretch of dry warmer weather across the area, with little to no precipitation expected.

We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, though a few areas could see some patchy fog overnight. This would be most likely in low-lying areas. Lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

The warmth continues to build on Monday, which will add a couple of degrees to the highs we saw on Sunday afternoon. Expect relatively light winds and somewhat high dew points to continue.

Highs through the week will be in the upper 80s or lower 90s, with some of the warmest on Tuesday and toward the weekend. That’s when heat indices could be a bit of an issue too, with some areas exceeding 100 degrees for heat index at times. Breezy conditions can be found on Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system passes to our north.

A few storms are possible next Saturday night, but the overall chance for rain this week is quite low.

