Segment of Asbury Road in Dubuque closed due to Water Main Repair

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Asbury road from Chaney Road to Hilcrest Road in Dubuque will be closed from around noon Sunday until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a an emergency water main repair.

The roadway will be completely closed and drivers must follow the posted detour. Those living on the road will still have access to the road and their homes. Only minimal disruptions to water service is expected for those living in the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

