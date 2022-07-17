Pope seeks prayers for his ‘penitential’ Canadian pilgrimage

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has asked for prayers to accompany him on what he is calling his “penitential” pilgrimage to Canada, to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by Catholic institutions. Francis on Sunday reminded the public in St. Peter’s Square that on July 24 he will begin a 7-day trip to Canada. He said he hoped his visit would foster healing and reconciliation.

The pope met with Indigenous representatives earlier this year at the Vatican and made a historic apology for the abuses inflicted at church-run residential schools. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission called for him to deliver a papal apology on Canadian soil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

