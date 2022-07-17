In just a year, Dubuque Wahlert turns two-win season into state tournament birth

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - “It still feels unreal. I don’t think it’s going to set in until we get to Fort Dodge and we step on that field,” said senior Izzy Pfeiffer.

The Golden Eagles are still smiling days after qualifying for their first state softball tournament since 2009.

“I never expected this coming in. If you were to ask me five months ago, I was just living my life in eighth grade and here I am,” said Ruth Tauber.

For just the second time in the last decade, Dubuque Wahlert has a record above .500 under first year head coach and Dubuque Senior grad Tyler Lang.

“The last few years, seeing the softball program fall on hard times, I knew it was going to be a learning experience for me,” said Lang. “It’s kind of been the same way with our girls. You either win or you learn. We just have to continue pushing forward.”

Lang has led them to 23 victories on the season, the most since their last state qualifying year.

“He’s just allowed us to have a lot of fun together and that leads to good softball ball,” said Tauber. “There’s no pressure on us, there’s no nerves. It’s just go out and play.”

“He brought us from two wins, to shaping us and pushing us, to knowing our full potential. Now here we are,” added Pfeiffer.

The team roster features 7 eighth graders, but their leadership stems from their lone senior in Pfeiffer. She’s reaping the rewards after returning to finish out her prep career.

“I didn’t come in this season with very high expectations. I thought we were going to have a pretty similar season to last year, but we’ve had a whirlwind. We’ve played intense competition. We took one game from [Dubuque} Hempstead which hasn’t happened in a very long time, so that was a peak for me. Winning our regional final, heading to state; it’s been incredible.”

The Golden Eagles hope this is only the beginning of their comeback story for such a young squad.

“I can’t wait until later years. I think we’re going to be good because we’re getting experience now. We’re all learning from our mistakes. There’s been plenty of mistakes this year,” said Tauber.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to be here. I told them we just got to go in relaxed,” said Lang. “There’s not pressure on us. Relax and have fun.”

Dubuque Wahlert will faced top-seeded Mount Vernon in the opening round of the Class 3A Tournament. Their game is slated for Monday at 7 P.M. in Fort Dodge.

