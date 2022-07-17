Iowa aikido master fought burglar who broke into his home

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A botched burglary in Newton occurred when a man broke into a home and was met with a surprise: one of the homeowners was in the French Army, a master of a martial art known as Aikido, and knew exactly what to do, KCCI’s Kayla James reported.

The Couillez family bought the home in 2019. They tell KCCI that in that time, people have come to their home thinking it was a homeless shelter.

But never before did someone get violent, like what happened in the early hours of July 9.

Megan Couillez, a nurse, was at work in Des Moines. However, she started getting alerts from their security system about activity going on in the home.

Nearing 2 a.m., Philippe says he and his 5-year-old daughter were upstairs sleeping when he heard a noise. At first, he thought it was one of the family’s cats.

“And then I heard talking and I was saying my cat doesn’t talk,” Philippe said.

Surveillance footage shows the intruder pushed his way through the front door and then proceeded to close the door as if he lived there.

As the stairs creaked with someone approaching, Philippe raced out of his bed. By the time he switched the light on, the intruder was already near the second floor.

“He started to yell at me saying, ‘Where is she? What are you doing in my house?” said Philippe, who said the man was drunk.

Philippe says the man continued yelling and went to punch him. Philippe pushed the man off, causing the intruder to tumble down the stairs. As Philippe rushed to dial 911, the man got up and started coming back up the stairs. The man grabbed his leg.

However, what the burglar didn’t know is that Philippe is more than efficient in Aikido, a form of martial arts. Philippe was in the French Army for years. He also taught Aikido.

“I punched him in the shoulder so he can let his grip go, pulled my knee up, and pushed him back down there,” Phillipe said.

Philippe did all of this while protecting his daughter and still being on the phone with dispatchers, who sent out officers with the Newton Police Department.

They arrived minutes later, leading police to arrest Joseph Mahl.

Newton police say Joseph Mahl faces charges for first-degree burglary and public intoxication. Police say he also spit in an officer’s face and assaulted other officers.

