Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

The Serbian defense minister told a news conference Sunday that all eight crewmembers were killed. He said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

