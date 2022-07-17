Show You Care
'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza, who was killed Thursday by a Russian missile strike, has been buried in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest conducted the funeral, bursting into tears and telling weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.” Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia, far from the front lines.

At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza’s mother. Liza’s grandmother said Sunday “Look how many people came to see you!” as she wept and caressed Liza’s body in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

