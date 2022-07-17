Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine

Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine
Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — With the snow-covered Andes shining in the background, several dozen cowboys in woolen ponchos and families on wooden horse carts decked in Chilean and Vatican flags lined up to receive a priest’s blessing in front of the National Sanctuary of Maipú. The gigantic sanctuary on the outskirts of Santiago is dedicated to the Virgin of Carmel, the country’s patron.

The celebration, which also includes Masses and traditional dances on the sanctuary’s steps, has survived multiple Covid lockdowns, major scandals within the country’s Catholic church, and mass protests in 2019 that torched a metro station just down the street from the vast building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Latest News

Americans dig into savings to help battle inflation.
Americans dig into savings as inflation soars
'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
‘Evil cannot win:’ Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece