Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Annual Ride and Drive for Evansdale cousins takes on new form

Saturday marks the 10th year that motorcycle riders road through Evansdale in honor of two cousins who went missing in 2012.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 150 motorcycle riders and drivers took part in the annual Ride and Drive in Evansdale to remember 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrisey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins.

The two cousins went missing 10 years ago in Evansdale. They were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake. It wasn’t until 5 months later that their bodies would be found by hunters in a rural Bremer County Park. No one has been charged with the girls’ deaths.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Drew Collins, Elizabeth’s father, said. “It still seems very fresh, and I think anybody that for anyone who knew the girls believe it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.”

The ride raises money for the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to help search for missing people as well as upkeep to Angel’s Park, but this year the money is being donated by the newly founded Elizabeth Collins Foundation.

“The event today will probably be the same, but we will have new things next year,” Collins said.

Collins said the money isn’t just going to be used to help find the killer of his daughter and niece, but any local missing person.

“We’re getting stronger, and we’re not going away,” Collins said. “We’re going to continue until the case is solved. We want answers, and we’re not going to stop until we get them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car
Johnson County officials arrest juveniles for stealing Cedar Rapids vehicle
Law enforcement officials walk down a gravel road near the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area,...
10 years after Evansdale case, investigators inching closer to justice
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI

Latest News

With the Independence community behind them, the Mustangs head to state for the first time...
With the Independence community behind them, the Mustangs head to state for the first time since 2010
Sendoff ceremony for Iowa National Guard members.
Families, friends send off National Guard members being deployed to Poland
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll results.
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Grassley leads Franken by 8
Evansdale Ride & Drive.
Riders, drivers mark 10 years since disappearance, death of cousins in Evansdale