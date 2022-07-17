Annual Ride and Drive for Evansdale cousins takes on new form

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 150 motorcycle riders and drivers took part in the annual Ride and Drive in Evansdale to remember 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrisey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins.

The two cousins went missing 10 years ago in Evansdale. They were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake. It wasn’t until 5 months later that their bodies would be found by hunters in a rural Bremer County Park. No one has been charged with the girls’ deaths.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Drew Collins, Elizabeth’s father, said. “It still seems very fresh, and I think anybody that for anyone who knew the girls believe it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.”

The ride raises money for the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to help search for missing people as well as upkeep to Angel’s Park, but this year the money is being donated by the newly founded Elizabeth Collins Foundation.

“The event today will probably be the same, but we will have new things next year,” Collins said.

Collins said the money isn’t just going to be used to help find the killer of his daughter and niece, but any local missing person.

“We’re getting stronger, and we’re not going away,” Collins said. “We’re going to continue until the case is solved. We want answers, and we’re not going to stop until we get them.”

