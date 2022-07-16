UK gets ready for travel disruptions as temps may hit 104 F

LONDON (AP) — The British government held an emergency response meeting to plan for record high temperatures next week after authorities issued their first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time.

The U.K. Met Office, the country’s weather agency, says heat that high poses a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people. Authorities say travel services will be significantly disrupted by the heat. Britain usually has moderate temperatures in the summer, and many homes and businesses do not have air-conditioning. The British heat record is 38.7 C (101.7 F), set in 2019.

