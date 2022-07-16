Show You Care
Some very slim rain chances through Saturday

An isolated shower or storm is possible through Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things generally dry out tonight with some cloudiness, but another rain chance follows quickly behind.

That chance for showers or a few storms arrives later on Saturday. Sunday looks fairly dry as a follow-up to end the weekend.Temperatures stay a bit cooler this weekend in the low to mid 80s, before heating up into next week.

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s will be common throughout the entirety of it, with fairly muggy levels of humidity to go with it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

