Some showers Saturday evening and night, before several dry and hotter days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A disturbance passes near our area overnight, bringing a chance for showers as it does.

Amounts, though, will be light, given that the showers hold together as they move through the state. Occasional sprinkles or light showers are possible in the evening, with the better chance for a little light rain after 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. Lows tonight hit the mid 60s.

A cloudier start on Sunday gives way to more sunshine by afternoon, with highs reaching the mid 80s. After that, temperatures increase further this week, with highs between the upper 80s and mid 90s for most on any given day. The “coolest” days, in a relative sense, will be toward midweek, with warmer temperatures especially looking possible toward next weekend.

Humidity levels will stay high this week, as well, so prepare for heat index readings of 95 to 100 or more on some days.

