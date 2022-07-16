Sanitary Sewer Overflow in Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sanitary sewer line at Rosedale and W Locust in Dubuque overflowed untreated wastewater into the street because of heavy rain. At 8:45 a.m. on Friday the City of Dubuque Public Works Department learned of the overflow. The surcharge stopped around 11:15 a.m. after the storm ended.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking people to keep children and pets away from the area for 48 hours.

