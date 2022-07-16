Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sanitary Sewer Overflow in Dubuque

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sanitary sewer line at Rosedale and W Locust in Dubuque overflowed untreated wastewater into the street because of heavy rain. At 8:45 a.m. on Friday the City of Dubuque Public Works Department learned of the overflow. The surcharge stopped around 11:15 a.m. after the storm ended.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking people to keep children and pets away from the area for 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Law enforcement officials walk down a gravel road near the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area,...
10 years after Evansdale case, investigators inching closer to justice
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will change in January, easing access to beer for businesses...
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it

Latest News

At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried...
Driver still at large after Cedar Falls Car Chase
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say
A cloudy Saturday before temperatures rise next week
A cloudy Saturday before temperatures rise next week
Marcus Theatre age restrictions in place
Marcus Theatre age restriction