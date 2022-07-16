Show You Care
Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines Police Cruiser
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft.

Police said found the girl’s body at 12:20 p.m. Friday, about two days after she entered the river.

The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater, and didn’t resurface.

Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday. Police have not identified the girl.

