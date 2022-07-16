Show You Care
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died

The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test results to confirm the presence of the amoeba.
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test results to confirm the presence of the amoeba.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The person infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba in a southern Iowa lake has died.

Missouri health officials say a resident from their state likely picked up the deadly parasite at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County.

It’s the first reported case of Iowa’s rare and deadly infection.

The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test results to confirm the presence of the amoeba.

A Missouri health official said the patient died due to Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis.

The official said because cases like this are so rare, additional information about the patient would not be released.

