“The major league of marching band.” Dubuque’s Colts Drum and Bugle Corps will blow you away

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Colts Drum Core is elite.

“We call it the major league of marching band,” said Hempstead graduate and mellophone player Brendan Stahl. “We are rehearsing every single day for 12 hours.”

The Colts attract members from across the country, as well as local players like Brendan Stahl. He got to rehearse at his alma mater for a few days.

“There’s just nowhere else where you’re gonna perform at such a high level with 130 of your closest friends,” Stahl said. “That’s really why I do it.”

The Colts are based in Dubuque but they’re only around the area for a few days. They cross the country all summer performing just one show. Leaders of the core say it’s all about the details.

“You have to be intensely focused,” said Colts horn sergeant Zoe Stuart. “You’re playing 16th notes, triplet runs, all of this is happening while you’re moving your body around in different ways.”

The summer is non-stop.

“We don’t ever go home. We move in in late May and for about five weeks we have spring training, we’re rehearsing for 12-13 hours a day, all sleeping on a gym floor together,” Stuart said. “You rehearse, you eat, you rehearse, you sleep, you get up and it starts all over again.”

Over the summer, the Colts have competitions in Kansas City, San Antonio, Birmingham and more.

It’s not for everyone, but for the over 100 members, there’s nothing like it.

“These drum core days can sometimes get long and every time we have a hard day I just remember that feeling when I finish a show and the entire crowd just explodes with applause and ovation,” said Stahl. “Looking over to my left and right, seeing my brothers and sisters just beaming up at the crowd, that’s just the best feeling in the world.”

