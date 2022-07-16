Show You Care
Learn how to prepare melon, a refreshing summer treat, in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to prepare melon in this Fareway Cooking Segement.

Choosing a Melon

  • Touch
    • A heavier melon typically means juicier
  • Listen
    • Tap with the palm of your hand. A hollow-sounding melon is typically ripe.
  • Smell
    • Ripe melons are usually more fragrant
  • Look
    • Avoid cracks or bruises

Storage

  • Uncut melons can be refrigerated for 2–4 weeks
  • Unripe melons can ripen at room temperature then move to the refrigerator
  • Cut melon lasts for 3–5 days in the refrigerator

Prepping

  • Remove seeds and rind
  • Eat in slices, cubes or scoop with a melon baller

Watermelon

  • At 92% water, fresh watermelon is a perfect way to hydrate this summer!
  • For an easy, fun take on yummy watermelon slices, insert popsicle sticks into the rind and make watermelon lollipops.
  • For just 40 calories a cup, cut a watermelon into cubes and eat it on the go.
  • Make a pitcher of agua fresca to sip by the pool by blending melon, water, lime juice and honey.

Cantaloupe

  • Thread cubes of cantaloupe and other fruits on a skewer.
  • Blend cantaloupe, 100% orange juice and a little sugar for a cantaloupe cooler.
  • Wrap slices of cantaloupe in prosciutto or ham for an easy appetizer.

Honeydew

  • Make popsicles by pureeing honeydew, a splash of lime juice and little honey or sugar. Pour into molds and freeze.
  • Clean out the core of a honeydew and slice into large smile-shaped wedges to enjoy with the kids.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

