Learn how to prepare melon, a refreshing summer treat, in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to prepare melon in this Fareway Cooking Segement.

Choosing a Melon

Ripe melons are usually more fragrant

Tap with the palm of your hand. A hollow-sounding melon is typically ripe.

Storage

Cut melon lasts for 3–5 days in the refrigerator

Unripe melons can ripen at room temperature then move to the refrigerator

Uncut melons can be refrigerated for 2–4 weeks

Prepping

Eat in slices, cubes or scoop with a melon baller

Watermelon

At 92% water, fresh watermelon is a perfect way to hydrate this summer!

For an easy, fun take on yummy watermelon slices, insert popsicle sticks into the rind and make watermelon lollipops.

For just 40 calories a cup, cut a watermelon into cubes and eat it on the go.