Learn how to prepare melon, a refreshing summer treat, in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to prepare melon in this Fareway Cooking Segement.
Choosing a Melon
- Touch
- A heavier melon typically means juicier
- Listen
- Tap with the palm of your hand. A hollow-sounding melon is typically ripe.
- Smell
- Ripe melons are usually more fragrant
- Look
- Avoid cracks or bruises
Storage
- Uncut melons can be refrigerated for 2–4 weeks
- Unripe melons can ripen at room temperature then move to the refrigerator
- Cut melon lasts for 3–5 days in the refrigerator
Prepping
- Remove seeds and rind
- Eat in slices, cubes or scoop with a melon baller
Watermelon
- At 92% water, fresh watermelon is a perfect way to hydrate this summer!
- For an easy, fun take on yummy watermelon slices, insert popsicle sticks into the rind and make watermelon lollipops.
- For just 40 calories a cup, cut a watermelon into cubes and eat it on the go.
- Make a pitcher of agua fresca to sip by the pool by blending melon, water, lime juice and honey.
Cantaloupe
- Thread cubes of cantaloupe and other fruits on a skewer.
- Blend cantaloupe, 100% orange juice and a little sugar for a cantaloupe cooler.
- Wrap slices of cantaloupe in prosciutto or ham for an easy appetizer.
Honeydew
- Make popsicles by pureeing honeydew, a splash of lime juice and little honey or sugar. Pour into molds and freeze.
- Clean out the core of a honeydew and slice into large smile-shaped wedges to enjoy with the kids.
