The Latest: Biden says US to remain "engaged" in the Mideast
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the Mideast:

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — President Joe Biden says he’s clear-eyed about challenges in the Middle East and the United States intends to stay engaged in the region.

Speaking Saturday in Saudi Arabia at a summit of Gulf leaders, as well as leaders from Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, Biden said: “We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.” He added that “the United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East.”

Biden is outlining the principles of his strategy for the region, focusing on regional cooperation to stand up to threats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

