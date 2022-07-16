Show You Care
Hawkeye offensive lineman Gennings Dunker wins the Solon Beef Days hay bale toss

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - They were packed to the brim in downtown Solon to watch the 2022 hay bale toss.

Lots of Hawkeyes took part in the festivities, like Riley Moss, Connor Colby, Tyler Elsbury, and Yahya Black.

Solon’s own Gage Marty also participated, the Spartan graduate will wrestle at Iowa this season.

But they were all chasing Gennings Dunker, who cleared 12 and a half inches high.

