Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Friends of 35 years keep promise, split $361K lottery jackpot: ‘He is a true friend’

Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.
Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.(NC Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina residents and friends of 35 years followed through on a promise the two made to split any big lottery wins with each other.

Scott Edwards and Perry Charles kept that pact when Charles recently won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot.

“I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’” Charles said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Charles chose to wait until he got home to see if he’d won. When he saw that he had, he called Edwards and kept his word.

“He is a true friend. I know that anything he says is the truth. So, I knew he wasn’t pulling my leg,” Edwards said.

Lottery officials said the two met while working for the Winn-Dixie supermarket company.

“We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were going to share it,” Charles said.

According to officials, Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from a Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington. When he purchased his ticket, the Fast Play jackpot stood at a record $723,054. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000, as shared by the NC Lottery.

Officials said the men arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and collected their prize. After taxes, they received $128,361. Both said they were looking forward to paying some bills with the money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will change in January, easing access to beer for businesses...
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it
Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of...
Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements