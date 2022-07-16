Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s gonna be a long, long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John. Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity.

On Friday, he resumed his global farewell tour in Philadelphia with a shout-out to the hometown crowd on “Philadelphia Freedom.” He still has 100 shows to go through 2023, but the North American tour ends in November in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Law enforcement officials walk down a gravel road near the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area,...
10 years after Evansdale case, investigators inching closer to justice
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car
Johnson County officials arrest juveniles for stealing Cedar Rapids vehicle

Latest News

Watch: Becky talks with Great Jones County Fair 2021 Fair Queen
Watch: Becky talks with Great Jones County Fair 2021 Fair Queen
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance
The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home
The Latest: Biden says US to remain "engaged" in the Mideast
The Latest: Biden says US to remain “engaged” in the Mideast