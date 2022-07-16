Show You Care
Driver still at large after Cedar Falls Car Chase

At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried to start a traffic stop due to a moving violation. Police pursued the driver down 21st Street, 22nd Street, College Street, Main Street, and Walnut Street. During the chase, the driver was reckless and drove at high speeds.

The driver and three more occupants exited and ran from officers at the 100 block of West 22nd Street. The occupants didn’t comply with the police. The police successfully apprehended the three occupants, however, the driver is at large.

The three occupants who were arrested are Jersey Barfels, Jacquese Buford, and Madisyn Whitman. All three were 18 years old and have been charged with Interference with Official Acts.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

