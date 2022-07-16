Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A cloudy Saturday before temperatures rise next week

A cloudy Saturday before temperatures rise next week
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out today, but most will stay dry.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Next week’s forecast is looking hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds and daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Law enforcement officials walk down a gravel road near the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area,...
10 years after Evansdale case, investigators inching closer to justice
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will change in January, easing access to beer for businesses...
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Morning - July 15
A few showers are possible later on Saturday.
Some very slim rain chances through Saturday
A few showers are possible later on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers and storms are possible again late Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, July 15