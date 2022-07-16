A cloudy Saturday before temperatures rise next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out today, but most will stay dry.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Next week’s forecast is looking hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds and daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

