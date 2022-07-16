Show You Care
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

Face masks.
Face masks.(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors.

The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including the public library, according to officials. It will apply to all regardless of vaccination status. The public library will have masks available for visitors.

The change comes after Linn County was added to the CDC’s “high” category in its Community Level in its latest update, a metric that takes into account case rates and hospital usage. In that category, the agency recommends mask usage in all indoor public spaces. 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties are included in that category as of July 14.

