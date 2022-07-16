Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds Christmas in July Special

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is holding a Christmas in July special starting this Monday. July 18th through the 30th, adoption fees for cats and dogs are cut down to 50 dollars. That includes spay/neuter, a microchip, and age appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

