After a visit to the Manning brothers’ camp, Spencer Petras is ready for an offensive jumpstart

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a busy summer for Spencer Petras, who got to show off his cannon at the Manning camp.

“It was a great experience to be around the Mannings whether it was on the field or in meetings, even at dinners just hanging out,” said Petras. “It was great trying to absorb everything I could.”

Petras bonded especially with Peyton, who has Iowa connections after playing under Jim Caldwell and with Dallas Clark and Bob Sanders.

“Archie actually played for Hayden Fru at the Hula Bowl. He was telling me some funny stories.”

Petras hopes all this experience will help this fall, and despite losing one of his top receivers in Charlie Jones to Purdue, he likes what he sees from his receiving corp.

“I think we have a really motivated group,” Petras said. “I have been really proud of Nico and how he has handled the added leadership.”

