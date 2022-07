GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening, an accident on I-80 near the city of Grinnell caused traffic to slow to a halt.

Details are sparse, but Iowa DOT images at 8:24 pm show a semi-truck was knocked over on its side and caught fire.

Semi knocked over caused traffic to be backed up on I-80 near Grinnell Friday evening (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.