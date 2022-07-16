Show You Care
6 men arrested in operation targeting online sexual predators, sheriff's office says

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says it has arrested six men in Operation Safe...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says it has arrested six men in Operation Safe Summer with warrants pending on other suspects.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are cracking down on online sexual predators.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recently completed its third operation targeting online sexual predators in the last 11 months through Operation Safe Summer.

WALA reports the sheriff’s office arrested six suspects and has warrants pending on numerous others from this most current operation.

Authorities shared the names of those arrested:

  • Walter Mochel, 57, of Shalimar, Fla.
  • Densworth Hendricks, 32, of Destin, Fla.
  • Steven Hooper, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
  • John Staggs, 45, of Shalimar, Fla.
  • Jordan Towery, 28, of Milton, Fla.
  • Miguel Santa Maria, 22, of Opelika, Ala.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men arrested face charges that include using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

