Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa makes changes to scheduling to accommodate large freshman class

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As many high schoolers tour campus, preparing to make the first big decision for the future of their education, others have already committed to being a Hawkeye. This year, those students are getting far more classmates than even administration anticipated.

Incoming freshman, James Toering knew about the large class he would be joining. During registration, he was told he might not get his first choice of general education classes because of it.

“I think they said they were completely booked, like completely full this semester,” he told TV-9. “With some of the scheduling you kind of had to move classes around, but once you had a meeting with your supervisor they showed you what classes you could take, built your schedule, and get any further adjustments needed.”

Associate Dean of Undergraduate Education, Cornelia Lang, says they were able to overcome the initial challenges that came with ensuring each first-year student gets registered for the classes they want and need.

“We can hold seats behind the scenes so students who register at this very last orientation have a chance at getting rhetoric, interpretation of lit, diversity and inclusion courses,” said Lang.

After the pandemic brought their enrollment numbers down to a low, she says the large number of students registered for class comes as far more of a pleasant surprise than a challenge.

“We are thrilled that the number of students that have actually signed up and participated in orientation exceeded our initial projections that were made last fall and early spring,” said Lang.

She wasn’t able to offer an exact number of first-year students expected this fall, but will have a better idea after the last day of registration wraps up this week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will change in January, easing access to beer for businesses...
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it
Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth Collins, during an interview with Nicole Agee at Angels...
Drew Collins’ message to daughter’s killer: ‘We’re coming for you’

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa makes changes to scheduling to accommodate large freshman class
Univ. of Iowa makes changes to scheduling to accommodate large freshman class
Firefighter drives 1937 truck across country
Firetruck from 1937 drives through Iowa around country
50 yard challenge
Elementary student completes '50 yard' challenge
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car
Johnson County officials arrest juveniles for stealing Cedar Rapids vehicle