Univ. of Iowa makes changes to scheduling to accommodate large freshman class

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As many high schoolers tour campus, preparing to make the first big decision for the future of their education, others have already committed to being a Hawkeye. This year, those students are getting far more classmates than even administration anticipated.

Incoming freshman, James Toering knew about the large class he would be joining. During registration, he was told he might not get his first choice of general education classes because of it.

“I think they said they were completely booked, like completely full this semester,” he told TV-9. “With some of the scheduling you kind of had to move classes around, but once you had a meeting with your supervisor they showed you what classes you could take, built your schedule, and get any further adjustments needed.”

Associate Dean of Undergraduate Education, Cornelia Lang, says they were able to overcome the initial challenges that came with ensuring each first-year student gets registered for the classes they want and need.

“We can hold seats behind the scenes so students who register at this very last orientation have a chance at getting rhetoric, interpretation of lit, diversity and inclusion courses,” said Lang.

After the pandemic brought their enrollment numbers down to a low, she says the large number of students registered for class comes as far more of a pleasant surprise than a challenge.

“We are thrilled that the number of students that have actually signed up and participated in orientation exceeded our initial projections that were made last fall and early spring,” said Lang.

She wasn’t able to offer an exact number of first-year students expected this fall, but will have a better idea after the last day of registration wraps up this week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.