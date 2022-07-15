Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Storms Proceed Summer Heat

By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance is with us this morning. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. Another round of storms is possible late Friday into Friday night. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for a rise in dew points as well making it feel very muggy. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth Collins, during an interview with Nicole Agee at Angels...
Drew Collins’ message to daughter’s killer: ‘We’re coming for you’
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Morning - July 15
Showers and storms are likely Friday morning.
Shower and storm chance heading into Friday
Showers and storms are likely Friday morning.
First Alert Forecast
A chance for showers and storms tonight
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, July 14