Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

State not teaching officials about tool used to solve missing person cases; 67% not in federal database

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 105 of Iowa’s 315 missing person cases are entered into a federal database called NamUs, which stores identification information like DNA, dental records and fingerprints.

The tool allows law enforcement across the country to identify people, regardless of where a case originated, rather than bodies going unidentified, possibly cremated and eliminating any hope for closure. Documents, our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through a public records request show NamUs isn’t taught at Iowa’s Law Enforcement Academy or by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

13 States, according to the Department of Justice, have laws requiring local law enforcement to report to NamUs. Iowa isn’t one of those states.

Law Enforcement doesn’t know NamUs exists

Medina Rahmanovic, who runs the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said local law enforcement agencies are responsible for sending information to NamUs.

But, our KCRG-TV9 i9 Team found multiple local law enforcement agencies don’t know about the federal database, which the Department of Justice said helped resolved more than 3,000 missing person cases.

One example was the Carrol City Police Department, which has been searching for Joshua Lampe for about five years according to state records. His name isn’t located in NamUs, as of Thursday night.

Brad Burke, who is the department’s police chief, said he wasn’t aware the database existed when our i9 Investigative Team called to find out why Lampe wasn’t in the database.

Don Phillips (D), who is the Wapello County Sheriff, said the process to get Dennison Clark Stookesberry, who was reported missing in 1999, onto NamUs wasn’t complicated. However, he wasn’t aware of the resource until NamUs called his office looking for DNA

“I had no idea,” Sheriff Phillips said. “I’ve seen it before, you know we had flyers before, but I didn’t know what they did for law enforcement.”

Documents, which our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received from a public records request, used to train law enforcement on missing person investigations. NamUs isn’t mentioned in the 45 pages.

Wes Breckenridge, who is the interim director for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, said in an email the slide show above is the same material used at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Medina Rahmanovic said Iowa’s Missing Person Information Clearinghouse uses information from the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and conversations between DPS and a local law enforcement agency can teach departments about resources. However, Iowa doesn’t specifically teach NamUs because the law doesn’t require a report to the database.

“The state of Iowa isn’t required to report information to NamUs, so we don’t discuss it at the local level,” Rahmanovic said.

Rahmanovic said Iowa’s Missing Person Information Clearinghouse uses information from the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC). She said not every state has an individual website as a clearinghouse, like Iowa and most people under 18 on the website are likely runaways who will be found.

Advocates Push for Law Requiring Local Law Enforcement Report to NamUs

Dr. Karen Shalev-Greene, who is the director of the center for the study of missing persons at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, said a national clearinghouse is important because there is a consistency around publicity, data and other services for all missing people. She said those expectations are passed down to law enforcement agencies.

“It’s a very very complex area of work,” Dr. Shalev-Green said. “So, the more information we can provide different agencies in how to do things across the board the better [services for missing people].”

She said without a service like NamUs, bodies are likely to remain lost in the system and not returned to their families.

Marilyn McAllister-Snelling, who has been searching for her missing son David McAllister for about five years, said her son wasn’t in NamUs for about three months. She said she’s concerned his body was already found during that gap and cremated, meaning nobody will find her son, David.

“It’s such an empty, emptiness you can never fill,” McAllister-Snelling said. “So the pain is more than physical pain, you know its physical, its emotional, its spiritual. it’s just such an empty space that can never be filled.”

Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia have laws requiring the use of NamUs for missing and/or unidentified persons, according to the Department of Justice.

McAllister-Snelling believes Iowa should have a similar requirement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Over a dozen people pleaded their case after hundreds of Johnson County residents didn’t...
319 Johnson County residents aren’t receiving COVID-19 ARPA money
Over a dozen people pleaded their case after hundreds of Johnson County residents didn’t...
Over a dozen people pleaded their case after hundreds of Johnson County residents didn’t receive federal ARPA money.
The Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary elections in Louisiana are scheduled...
Mail delivery system changing for non-legal mail sent to incarcerated individuals
McCaffery brothers podcast
McCaffery brothers open up on their future