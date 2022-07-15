Show You Care
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

