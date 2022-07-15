Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

McCaffery brothers open up on their future

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It has not been easy for the McCaffery brothers growing up in a fish bowl in Iowa City. But despite being under the microscope, the experience has been positive.

Connor loves playing with his dad so much he has decided to come back for a graduate season and just concentrate on basketball.

“This next year, I will take some classes and it’s gonna be a good time. I will finally be able to really lock into one sport and I really never done that before. I’m interested to see what it’ll be like. I’m going to miss baseball, but it’s gonna be fun,” said Connor McCaffery.

Connor wants to follow in the footprints of his dad and coach.

“That is a career path that I thought about, whether it’s getting the college coaching, NBA coaching - there’s a lot of different avenues I could go. I am open to any and all options.”

Connor also loves playing with his brother and has really enjoyed watching Patrick improve and turn into a future NBA prospect.

“I am just running my own race. Do your own thing on your own pace. I come in ready to work every single day. Obviously, the main goal is to play in the NBA and I believe I am an NBA player so I’m going to keep working every day to reach that goal,” said Patrick.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes to face Duke in Jimmy V Men’s Classic at Madison Square Garden
Independence, Prairie, Liberty, punch their tickets to state
Independence, Prairie, Liberty punch their tickets to state
McCaffery brothers start podcast
McCaffery brothers open up on their own podcast
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts