McCaffery brothers open up on their future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It has not been easy for the McCaffery brothers growing up in a fish bowl in Iowa City. But despite being under the microscope, the experience has been positive.

Connor loves playing with his dad so much he has decided to come back for a graduate season and just concentrate on basketball.

“This next year, I will take some classes and it’s gonna be a good time. I will finally be able to really lock into one sport and I really never done that before. I’m interested to see what it’ll be like. I’m going to miss baseball, but it’s gonna be fun,” said Connor McCaffery.

Connor wants to follow in the footprints of his dad and coach.

“That is a career path that I thought about, whether it’s getting the college coaching, NBA coaching - there’s a lot of different avenues I could go. I am open to any and all options.”

Connor also loves playing with his brother and has really enjoyed watching Patrick improve and turn into a future NBA prospect.

“I am just running my own race. Do your own thing on your own pace. I come in ready to work every single day. Obviously, the main goal is to play in the NBA and I believe I am an NBA player so I’m going to keep working every day to reach that goal,” said Patrick.

