Mail delivery system changing for non-legal mail sent to incarcerated individuals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced a new delivery process for mail sent to incarcerated individuals in the hope of curbing contraband.
Starting July 21st, incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility.
__________________________________________________________
LAYOUT:
Incarcerated Individual Name - Offender ID Number
Facility Name - Facility ID Number (See below)
PO Box 96777
Las Vegas, NV 89193
____________________________________________________________
Please Note: Any non-legal mail sent directly to an IDOC facility following the July 21st effective date will be forwarded for processing. This service will be offered for a period of 30 days.
ThE mail processing facility will open all non-legal mail and scan it into a digital color copy. The digital copy will be printed and delivered to the appropriate Iowa DOC facility. Originals will not be returned to the sender, but will be temporarily stored and then securely destroyed, per Iowa DOC’s policies.
Each IDOC facility has been assigned an individual mailing code. When writing an incarcerated individual, be sure to reference the mailing code listed below to ensure your non-legal mail is received by the correct facility.
- Anamosa State Penitentiary (ASP) - 1106
- Clarinda Correctional Facility (CCF) - 1107
- Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (FDCF) - 1114
- Iowa Correctional Institution for Women (ICIW) - 1109
- Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) - 1108
- Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP) - 1110
- Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility (MPCF) - 1113
- Newton Correctional Facility (NCF) - 1111
- North Central Correctional Facility (NCCF) - 1112
Additional information regarding mail and what may be sent through the mail may be found under the “IDOC Policies related to offender mail” section on the Policies webpage at Mail, Telephone, and Visiting.
The processing facility will process the following non-legal mail at their offsite facility:
- Letters (including children’s drawings)
- Greeting cards
- Postcards
- 4X6 Photos (limit to 10 photos)
- Unbound newsletters
You can read more about the change below:
Iadoc Anamosa Rollout Message Word Doc Sample by A.W. Carros on Scribd
