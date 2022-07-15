Show You Care
Johnson County officials arrest juveniles for stealing Cedar Rapids vehicle

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at 12:28 am, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 380.

A deputy responded to the report and located the vehicle a short time later traveling southbound. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on Highway 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd SW in Iowa City.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified as 13-year-old males. The vehicle was discovered to have been recently stolen from the Cedar Rapids area.

The driver was charged with Theft in the First Degree, Eluding, and Speeding. The passenger was charged with Theft in the First Degree.

