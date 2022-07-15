Dubuque man thanks police officers who saved his life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man got the chance to thank the officers who saved his life after a medical emergency earlier this year.

Officers Brandon Gudenkauf, Mark Lorenzen and Chief Deputy Dave Riniker were on duty at the Hempstead Graduation ceremony in May.

While they were there, Terry Hirsch, who was attending the ceremony, had a medical emergency.

The officers stepped in and gave him CPR, and deployed an AED before paramedics could arrive.

On Thursday, the officers paid a visit to Hirsch’s home, so he could give them a proper “thank you.”

“Just a good, just a proud thing to be a part of coming and talking with Mr. Hirsch after the fact,” Lorenzen said. “Especially with a lot of the times with all the negativity going on, depending on whether it’s local politics, or you know, whatever. It was just a refreshing call that we were able to do and help somebody out.”

The officers encourage everyone to take CPR classes, because it can save someone’s life at any given moment.

