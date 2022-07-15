Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque man thanks police officers who saved his life

A Dubuque man got the chance to thank the officers who saved his life after a medical emergency earlier this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man got the chance to thank the officers who saved his life after a medical emergency earlier this year.

Officers Brandon Gudenkauf, Mark Lorenzen and Chief Deputy Dave Riniker were on duty at the Hempstead Graduation ceremony in May.

While they were there, Terry Hirsch, who was attending the ceremony, had a medical emergency.

The officers stepped in and gave him CPR, and deployed an AED before paramedics could arrive.

On Thursday, the officers paid a visit to Hirsch’s home, so he could give them a proper “thank you.”

“Just a good, just a proud thing to be a part of coming and talking with Mr. Hirsch after the fact,” Lorenzen said. “Especially with a lot of the times with all the negativity going on, depending on whether it’s local politics, or you know, whatever. It was just a refreshing call that we were able to do and help somebody out.”

The officers encourage everyone to take CPR classes, because it can save someone’s life at any given moment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth Collins, during an interview with Nicole Agee at Angels...
Drew Collins’ message to daughter’s killer: ‘We’re coming for you’
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will change in January, easing access to beer for businesses...
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it

Latest News

Solon Beef Days kicks off Friday
Solon Beef Days kicks off Friday
A Dubuque man got the chance to thank the officers who saved his life after a medical emergency...
Dubuque man thanks police officer who saved his life
Plans to build a solar farm near Coggon are on hold for now.
Coggon solar farm plans on hold
319 people in Johnson County who qualified to receive American Rescue Plan money are now...
Excluded workers in Johnson County won't receive ARPA money