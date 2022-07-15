Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marcus Wehrenberg Theatre in Cedar Rapids is instituting a youth escort policy starting Friday.

In a Facebook post, staff said minors under the age of 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian 25-years-of-age or older for all movies starting at 6 p.m. or later.

Under the policy, any unaccompanied minors will be removed from the theater.

The theater will be requiring proof of age at ticket purchase and upon entry.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.