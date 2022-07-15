Another top opposition figure in Russia handed prison term

(AP) - A Russian court has sentenced a top opposition figure to four years in prison, the latest move in the Kremlin’s crackdown on opposition activists, independent media and rights groups.

Andrei Pivovarov, former head of the Open Russia group, was sentenced for “directing an undesirable organization,” a criminal offense under a 2015 law.

He has maintained his innocence and has insisted that the charges were brought because of his plans to run for parliament in September 2021.

Pivovarov’s jailing and prosecution comes as part of a sweeping effort by the Russian government to stifle any and all dissent in the country.

