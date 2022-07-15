7-year-old completes challenge mowing 50 lawns in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary student in Cedar Rapids has mowed 50 lawns free of charge for people in the community. By doing so, Keaton Koontz has completed what’s known as the ‘50 yard challenge.’

“To help others,” Keaton told us when asked why he wanted to take part.

His mother first heard about the challenge online through the nonprofit ‘Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service’ out of Alabama.

”We mow every week, a couple of neighbors who are out here in the neighborhood who are the elderly, retired, it’s too hot to mow, and they just don’t have the oomph to get it done themselves anymore,” said Nicole Myers, Keaton’s mom.

After completing the challenge, the nonprofit hand-delivered Keaton a new weed wacker, a leaf blower and even a lawn mower.

More than 1,400 kids have taken part in their own communities. Keaton’s mother hopes this effort to give back will spread in Cedar Rapids.

”It would be cool to see more complete the challenge throughout the years to come. There’s no time limit on the challenge, so you can sign up when you’re 7 and when you’re done you’re done,” Myers explained.

Keaton is also sharing a little piece of advice for those who choose to take the challenge on.

”Take your time,” he told us.

