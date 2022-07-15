319 Johnson County residents aren’t receiving COVID-19 ARPA money

JOHNSON COUNTY Iowa (KCRG) - Over a dozen people pleaded their case after hundreds of Johnson County residents didn’t receive federal ARPA money.

Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville agreed to use just over $3 million to give to people in need and those who didn’t qualify for a COVID-19 stimulus check. They then held a lottery first to see who from the county would receive money, then use the Iowa City money on Iowa City residents, followed by Coralville money to Coralville residents.

700-thousand dollars was given back to Iowa City after they issued money to all residents who qualified.

“I feel frustrated because I wanted to use this money to support my family,” said María Figueroa, who was one of the people who wasn’t picked for the lottery.

Figueroa said she needed to use the money to make repairs to the A/C, roofing, and pay bills. She and 319 others who didn’t receive money originally received an email saying they qualified, but they received another email saying they weren’t picked in the lottery.

Figueroa has an Iowa City address but technically lives in Johnson County.

“They met all the requirements, they just didn’t get picked in the lottery,” said Maureen Vasile of the Iowa Catholic Worker House.

Johnson County received 2,411 applications; of those, 2,238 people qualified. Had all the money that was set aside been used, everyone who applied could have received a check.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors didn’t take any actions Thursday, but those who didn’t receive money said they wanted them to hear and see their pleas for help.

“I want them to know that we need the stimulus check to support our families,” said Figueroa.

