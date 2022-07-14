Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

Russia has intensified its strikes in Eastern Ukraine, signaling its next offensive. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorizing civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded

Latest News

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.
4th COVID vaccine approved as 'worst' variant yet spreads
Federal officials have accused Envigo RMS, which runs the facility, of a series of animal...
Beagles rescued from dog breeding facility that's shutting down
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey...
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast