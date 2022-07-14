Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she got off an inflatable raft in the Raccoon River.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to check a report of a child who fell into the water.

They learned the girl had been in the raft with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The city’s fire department water emergency team searched the river and banks without success, and the police dive team responded.

They didn’t find the girl and searchers were resuming their efforts Thursday morning.

