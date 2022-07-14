Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she got off an inflatable raft in the Raccoon River.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to check a report of a child who fell into the water.

They learned the girl had been in the raft with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The city’s fire department water emergency team searched the river and banks without success, and the police dive team responded.

They didn’t find the girl and searchers were resuming their efforts Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded

Latest News

This week, Governor Kim Reynolds laid out a plan to prevent deaths due to fentanyl in Iowa.
Fentanyl tests strips proposed as solution to lethal drug
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people...
Sen. Grassley: Restricting people from traveling for abortion access unconstitutional
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa