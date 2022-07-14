Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Summery July Weather Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies remain with us today with an isolated shower/storm chance this morning. Lows stay in the 60s with highs in the 80s. More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance develops Thursday night into Friday. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
One More Quiet Day
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, July 13
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, July 13
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, July 13
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, July 13
Another beautiful summer day
Another beautiful summer day