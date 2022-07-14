Summery July Weather Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies remain with us today with an isolated shower/storm chance this morning. Lows stay in the 60s with highs in the 80s. More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance develops Thursday night into Friday. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Have a great night!

