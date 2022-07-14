Shower and storm chance heading into Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A disturbance brings a chance for showers and storms to the area, starting later tonight.

This activity likely stays with us into the morning hours of Friday, with some break in the late morning to early afternoon possible. Then, a second round could develop toward late afternoon and evening especially toward the tri-state region near Dubuque. Highs reach the 80s, with the warmest highs in the south and west.

Saturday and Sunday have trended slightly cooler, based on the latest data. This keep our highs in the mid 80s for most, before hotter air settles in for next week. By the start of the following work week, expect several days of highs in the low 90s with muggy conditions.

