Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

New legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant

Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant(CBC News: The National)
By Josh Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Senate Republicans are looking to pass legislation that would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant, WLBT reports.

According to a press release by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), the Unborn Child Support Act would allow a court to award child support payments while the child is still in the womb and, retroactively, up to the point of conception.

The legislation comes nearly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Mississippi’s only abortion provider closed as a result of the ruling.

“I hope good legislation, like the Unborn Child Support Act, gets more support now that the Dobbs decision encourages us to look more seriously at supporting mothers and their unborn children,” Hyde-Smith said.

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the legislation in the Senate, with Republican senators Steve Daines of Montana, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas and James Lankford of Oklahoma as additional original co-sponsors.

The Unborn Child Support Act would also:

  • rrovide flexibility for mothers, who do not want the involvement of the father, by not requiring those mothers to receive child support.
  • require judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.
  • mandate that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade could potentially lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the works. (CNN, SENATE TV, SENATE JUDICIARY COMM)

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Misty Cook, mother of Lyric Cook, during an interview with KCRG-TV9 at her home in West Union,...
Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s mom: ‘I do want to move on with my life’
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded

Latest News

The father, not the 13-year-old, was driving a truck in a deadly Texas crash with New Mexico...
Feds: Father was driving truck with meth in system in fatal collision with golf teams in Texas
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how