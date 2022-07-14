McCaffery brothers open up on their own podcast

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothers Patrick and Connor McCaffery get to push the pedal on their own podcast.

“We’re not traditional media,” said Patrick. “We get the gas to open up a bit more.”

The McCaffery brothers host guests, including teammates like Tony Perkins.

“We are trying to get them to open up to a point they feel comfortable with us,” Connor said. “I always say it’s not an interview we just wanna talk.”

“It is probably one of the most important times for us to have a voice,” said Patrick.

“We can talk about whatever we want there is no rules,” Connor said. “There is no topic that we can’t cover, and we’ve just really enjoyed it.”

Just like on the court Connor kind of runs the show, and Patrick uses his personality to have some fun.

After one season, they now have their own sponsors and the McCaffery brothers are compensated for the show thanks to NIL.

“It is the beauty of NIL that’s what this is for,” said Connor. “We are doing this, we’re having fun, we’re enjoying it, and we are being compensated for it, that’s what an NIL is supposed to be.”

