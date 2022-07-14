Show You Care
Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws to change in January, easing access to beer for businesses who sell it

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will soon change. Those changes could have a major impact for bars, restaurants, golf courses and any establishment that carries a class C license.

Beginning January 1st businesses that carry a class C license will be able to buy up to five cases of beer or canned cocktails from area retailers, to resell.

It’s something The Iowa Restaurant Association is calling a win. They pushed for the change this past legislative session.

“This is an enormous change from before where we were totally dependent on the beer wholesalers or the beer distributors to bring us our product and like everyone else they have supply chain issues,” said Jessica Dunker, President & CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

The law will benefit restaurants like Sally’s on Broadway in Springville who has run out of certain beers on busy days.

”I’ve run out of beer from time to time and sometimes the suppliers have issues,” explained Sally Deeb, Owner at Sally’s on Broadway.

Under current state law, businesses have to wait for their distributors to deliver beer on site. That can at times mean a two week delay, and that’s if the product is in stock.

”There’s been times where they’ve been out of a product as well and we can’t get it,” said Deeb.

Soon, businesses with a class C license will be able to go to their nearest store to restock customer favorites. They’ll be able to buy five cases every 24 hours. It’s something that could prove crucial on a busy game day for example, when supplies can run low.

”Especially having a store here in town that, a convenience store that we can run to quickly to grab something, it will be great,” Deeb said.

It’s a step to make sure restaurants remain stocked, and customers remain happy. The change comes at what the Iowa Restaurant Association is calling an unprecedented time for the industry as they’re facing higher costs for products and labor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

