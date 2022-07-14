Show You Care
Iowa Sen. Ernst to meet with border patrol at southern border

(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is going to survey the southern border on Thursday and Friday.

In a press release, Sen. Ernst said she’s joining Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz for a trip to the Rio Grande Valley.

Sen. Ernst said the senators are expected to participate in a night border tour with law enforcement, and meet with local landowners to discuss the impact of the open border on local communities.

“Month after month we continue to see complete chaos at the Southern border under this administration,” Senator Ernst said in the release. “With our Border Patrol agents more overwhelmed than ever, we need serious action to restore law and order at the border. I’m looking forward to meeting with the men and women on the frontlines of this crisis and bringing back potential solutions to my colleagues in the Senate.”

Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds blamed the situation at the southern border for a surge in drug trafficking that she said has resulted in a fentanyl overdose epidemic.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the southern border.

