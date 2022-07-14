Iowa Department of Public Safety announces Chief of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Less than a month after Governor Reynolds launched a $100 million program designed to enhance school safety in the state, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the person leading it.

Special Agent in Charge Don Schnitker will serve as the Chief of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau.

“I’m pleased that SAC Schnitker has been chosen to lead this important bureau tasked with implementing preventative measures to secure our schools,” said Gov. Reynolds. “SAC Schnitker’s strong leadership skills and extensive law enforcement experience will be extremely beneficial for the bureau while utilizing innovative technology, providing training, and conducting intelligence monitoring. I’m confident the Governor’s School Safety Bureau will be a great resource for our schools and local law enforcement partners while helping to protect our most precious and valuable assets—our children.”

Schnitker has been a Special Agent in the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit for the last 17 years. He is a graduate of the 28th DPS Basic Academy with 21 years of law enforcement experience and assisted in the creation of the Iowa Child Abduction Response Team.

“We’re excited to have Don on board as he can hit the ground running on this critical initiative. He has the leadership, passion, and dogged determination needed to effectively implement, coordinate, and promote the Governor’s School Safety Bureau across Iowa,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “He and his team will work shoulder to shoulder with the Department of Education, local law enforcement, internal stakeholders, vendor partners and the general public for the common goal of providing a safe place for our children to learn and grow.

The funding from the program will provide vulnerability risk assessments for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings in the state and create a School Safety Improvement Fund that will make up to $50,000 available per school building to implement recommended safety measures.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.